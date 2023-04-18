Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.07.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.