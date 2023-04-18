Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Waters worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.00.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $309.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.35 and its 200-day moving average is $318.97. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

