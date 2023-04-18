Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

