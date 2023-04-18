Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AON were worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $329.81 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.00. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

