Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $192.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

