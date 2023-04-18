Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $286,000 Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after buying an additional 533,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 370,789 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,128,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 275,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ATO stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

