Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 5,684 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

PAYX opened at $109.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

