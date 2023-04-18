Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.