Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 69.7 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of -0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,320 shares of company stock valued at $109,339,563 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 67,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

