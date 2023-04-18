Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 2,316 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

PNW stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

