TFG Advisers LLC Sells 15,771 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $518,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.