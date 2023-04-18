TFG Advisers LLC Sells 15,771 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 93,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $518,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

