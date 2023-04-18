Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2,333.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253,794 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

