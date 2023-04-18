TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

