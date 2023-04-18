TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $391.42 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.72 and a 200-day moving average of $408.23.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

