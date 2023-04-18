TFG Advisers LLC Invests $202,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet cut Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $86.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.