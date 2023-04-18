TFG Advisers LLC Invests $211,000 in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.07.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.20% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

