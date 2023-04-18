2,582 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.
Insider Activity
W.W. Grainger Price Performance
GWW opened at $660.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $669.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.
W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.
W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.
About W.W. Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.