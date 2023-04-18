Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,824 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19,261.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,403,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 3,386,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,070,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,167,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 418,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 564,270 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $19.72.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

