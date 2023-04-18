Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

