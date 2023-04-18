Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after acquiring an additional 383,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Visa stock opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.82.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

