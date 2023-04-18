Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 56,019 First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTXG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,762,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,430,000 after buying an additional 1,067,360 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 620,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 299,095 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 88,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 340,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXG opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $997.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

