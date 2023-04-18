Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $55.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

