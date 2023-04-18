Cwm LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

