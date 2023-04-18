iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWD opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.