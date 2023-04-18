DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.75.

Shares of ALB opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.83 and a 200-day moving average of $252.06.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 28.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

