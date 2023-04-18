Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAC. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 52.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

