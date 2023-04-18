Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plutonian Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,668,000.

Plutonian Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

PLTNU opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

