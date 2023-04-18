Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VGK opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

