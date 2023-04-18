Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 397 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $78.40.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
