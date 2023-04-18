Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWO opened at $228.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $251.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.84. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.