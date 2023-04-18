Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAQCU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.