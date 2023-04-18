Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCU – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jupiter Acquisition were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Jupiter Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAQCU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.
Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile
