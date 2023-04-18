Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

