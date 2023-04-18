Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.21.

In related news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 1,564 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.45, for a total transaction of $315,067.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average is $179.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

