Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $300.46 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $409.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

