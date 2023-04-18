Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,933 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $132.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

