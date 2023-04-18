Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,283 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

