Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.94.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $50.80.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading

