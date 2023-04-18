Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 75,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWK opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $99.16. The firm has a market cap of $438.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.50.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.