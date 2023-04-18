Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,557 RH (NYSE:RH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $355.45. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RH. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

