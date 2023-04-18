Marshall Financial Group LLC Makes New $862,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,777 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $307.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.74. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.38.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

