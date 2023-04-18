Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,279 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

NYSE:EXR opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Stories

