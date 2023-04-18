Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $951,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,167,702,000 after acquiring an additional 693,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,217,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,018,000 after acquiring an additional 179,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,280,000 after acquiring an additional 218,187 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $174.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

