33,254 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,711 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 442.4% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth about $210,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Victory Capital news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.