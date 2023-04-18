Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

