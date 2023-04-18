Marshall Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

FLT opened at $222.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.