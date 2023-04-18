Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $611,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 57,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

