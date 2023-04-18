Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $230,000 Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PFXF opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

