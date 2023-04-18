Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,327 Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

