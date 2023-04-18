Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,601 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,990,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,934,000 after buying an additional 1,543,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after acquiring an additional 726,361 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 789,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,842 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

