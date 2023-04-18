Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $24.17.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
